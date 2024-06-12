Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police has ordered a probe into the disappearance and killing of a Ghanaian lady

The Ghanaian lady, Afiba Tandoh, and her Nigerian friend were last seen in April 2024 before being kidnapped

The main suspect in the case, Andrew Ochekwo, was shot and killed during an escape attempt from a police station

Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has has directed probe into the disappearance and killing of a Ghanaian lady and her friend in Nigeria's southeastern Abia State.

The Ghanaian, Afiba Tandoh, and her Nigerian friend were last seen in April 2024 before being kidnapped.

Afibah Tandoh (L) and her Nigerian friend Celine Chidinma Ndidum. Source: GhanaWeb

The main suspect in the case, Andrew Ochekwo, was killed in police custody.

After leaving Port Harcourt for the capital, Aba, the duo arrived in Abia State to see businessman Ochekwo, whom they reportedly met through Facebook.

Their remains were reportedly retrieved from the main suspect's after his arrest, but he was killed while being transported to Abuja when he reportedly tried to escape.

Staged kidnappings in the past

There have been a number of fake kidnapping incidents in the past over the last few years.

In 2021, three people who faked a kidnapping incident in Takoradi were arrested.

The adopted father of the supposed victim reported that his child had been kidnapped, with the kidnappers demanding ransom.

The victim and accomplices reported to the police station the following day that they were joking.

Also, in the Western Region in 2021, a woman was caught up in a fake kidnapping and pregnancy scandal and arrested.

The woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, was slapped with two charges, including deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

Church of Pentecost elder kidnapped and released

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Elder Emmanuel Cudjoe, the National Deacon of the Church of Pentecost in South Africa who was kidnapped in October during a church service, was released and returned home alive.

This incident occurred after armed robbers disrupted a church service at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost, robbing congregants at gunpoint and kidnapping the Church's deacon.

The news was announced through a WhatsApp conversation, with the National Head Pastor expressing gratitude for his miraculous return.

