A level 200 student has been stabbed to death after stabbing her boyfriend in a fit of jealousy

The young lady had rushed to her boyfriend's house on an okada after a friend told her her boyfriend had brought a different woman into his house

The police say the boyfriend stabbed her in the spur of the moment after wrestling the knife from her

A level 200 student has died after being stabbed multiple times in the chest by her boyfriend.

The yet-to-identified young lady died in a bizarre situation spun by jealousy and anger.

The young lady's friend told her her boyfriend was cheating on her.

Source: Getty Images

According to police sources, the unfortunate incident occurred when the lady's friend called to tell her that her boyfriend, Justice, 27 years old, had invited another woman into his home.

The angry young woman is said to have grabbed a knife from her home and rushed to Justice’s house at Kasoa Adam Nana in the Awutu Senya East District on an okada.

Upon arriving, she did not even bother to ask Justice to verify the information.

As Justice was letting her into the house, she pulled out her knife and stabbed Justice around the neck.

In the spur of the moment, Justice is said to have wrestled the knife out of her hand and stabbed her in the chest multiple times, killing her on the spot.

Justice is currently in critical condition at the police hospital in the area.

Meanwhile, the young woman’s corpse has been deposited at the morgue.

Police have initiated investigations into the matter.

Hawa Koomson’s son stabbed at EC centre

An Accra High Court has remanded into police custody the suspect alleged to have stabbed Hawa Koomson’s son during a scuffle.

Usman Haruna, the suspect, was remanded after a court appearance on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

He is to reappear before the court on June 19, 2024. He had allegedly stabbed Hawa Koomson’s son, Ato Koomson, during a scuffle at the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) at Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Central Region.

This was during a disagreement on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 55 am regarding the queuing of voters transferring their votes to the constituency.

During the scuffle, Usman allegedly stabbed Ato in the chest, after which he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra for treatment.

Mother and kids stabbed to death at Kasoa

YEN.com.gh reported that a mother and her two kids were stabbed to death at Net Link Estate in Kasoa. The middle-aged woman, Alberta Armah Hagan and her daughters were found with stab wounds.

The incident has left their community in a state of shock and mourning.

Her deceased kids were aged nine months and six years old, while one other kid, a six-year-old boy, was wounded.

The boy is said to be in critical condition and is currently under police protection.

The motive behind the brutal attack remains unclear, and the perpetrator is still at large.

Source: YEN.com.gh