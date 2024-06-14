A fire at a gas filling station in the Sunyani East Municipality destroyed a storey building and some cars

A residential building with ten bedrooms and three vehicles was destroyed by fire after a gas filling station caught fire at Asufufu near Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on June 14, 2024, after a taxi cab caught fire while an attendant at the gas station filled the fuel tank.

The fire spread and engulfed the gas tanker and the other vehicles at the fuel station.

It also spread to the nearby storey building, where nine persons escaped unhurt.

It took the Ghana National Fire Service about three hours to bring the fire under control.

The service told the media that the gas tanker was discharging its contents while the station attendant was dispensing gas, in a breach of protocol.

The Ghana National Fire Service is yet to ascertain if this was the cause of the fire.

In a recent major fire incident, parts of ECOMOG at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra were razed by a fire.

The June 5, 2024 evening inferno affected over a hundred wooden structures near the railway line.

Videos online showed people in the area running off after minor explosions were heard around the time the fire started.

