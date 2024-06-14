The Ghana Health Service says it has launched a fact-finding investigation in the case of the alleged abandonment of an older woman at Gomoa Ojobi

The GHS described the incident as disturbing and has urged the general public to be patient as investigations continue

It has promised to sanction hospital staff responsible for the incident in accordance with the service's protocols

The Ghana Health Service says it has initiated investigations into the alleged abandonment of an elderly patient in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

This comes on the back of a viral video on Thursday, June 13, 2024, of an elderly woman, wrapped in clothes, dumped in the bush on the outskirts of Gomoa Ojobi.

Social media users alleged that an ambulance from the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba was responsible for the act.

The GHS has described the incident as disturbing and said it intends to establish the authenticity or otherwise of the story in accordance with its protocols to carry out appropriate actions.

The GHS statement, signed by the Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, urged the general public to exercise patience as the investigations unfold.

He said anyone found guilty in the regrettable incident would be duly sanctioned in accordance with the service’s code of conduct.

Woman abandoned by the roadside

The Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital in the Central Region has been accused of dumping an accident victim in a bush on the outskirts of Gomoa Ojobi.

The victim, an elderly woman who eventually died, reportedly had dementia or some mental illness.

Graphic Online reported that the reports have led to a meeting at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital. There have been calls for a probe and sanctions for the staff responsible.

The elderly woman reportedly died on June 10, 2024, after a week of abandonment at the roadside near a bush.

Photos and videos shared from where she was abandoned show a woman with a cast on both legs, lying down with a wheelchair by her side.

Some eyewitnesses have alleged they saw staff from the Ambulance Service removing the said old woman from an ambulance and dumping her by the roadside.

During her admission, the elderly woman could only indicate that she was from Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region. The hospital has yet to comment officially on the incident.

Baby missing in Zibilla hospital

YEN.com.gh also reported that a week-old baby was reported missing at the Zibilla District Hospital in the Upper East Region.

The midwife on duty at the time of the incident, Madam Zangina Grace, said the mother left the baby in the care of a woman she met and became friends with at the hospital to shower only to return and not find her child and the stranger.

Madam Zangina said the case has been reported to the police, who are working to find and apprehend the woman and rescue the child.

