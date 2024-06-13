The Ghana Grid Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana have announced three weeks of power cuts

The situation is due to reduced gas supply from the West Africa Gas Pipeline in Nigeria which is carrying out some maintenance works

GRIDCo and ECG said they would explore other options to ensure that the impact of the load shedding does not unduly inconvenience Ghanaians

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced three weeks of dumsor due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria.

According to the energy providers, the West African Gas Pipeline Company says a gas supplier is undertaking maintenance works hence the reduction in gas supply.

The West African Gas Pipeline Company says the maintenance works will last three weeks.

GRIDCo and ECG says the maintenance works which began on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, has led to low power generation capacity resulting in the power outage that rocked the capital yesterday.

GRIDCo and ECG say the situation means a load management schedule would be put in place to manage the available energy in the country over the next three weeks.

The companies assured the general public that they are exploring other options with Ghana’s power value chain to optimise available resources to reduce the impact of the low power supply on consumers.

The companies apologised for the inconvenience the situation would cause.

President Akufo-Addo says dumsor has ended

Earlier, President Nana Akufo-Addo assured that the recent power challenges have been addressed.

Addressing attendees at the annual May Day celebration in Accra, the President expressed optimism that the power situation has changed for the better after period of sustained power cuts in some urban areas.

He also thanked Ghanaians for what he called their patience during the challenges.

The government notably did not heed calls from Ghanaians and power regulators for load shedding timetable.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, the government also long insisted there were no power challenges.

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also controversially dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable.

“Over the period, the issues surrounding transformers and gas supply have been successfully resolved, resulting in sufficient improvement in power supply reliability,” the president said.

ECG board slapped with hefty fine

YEN.com.gh reported that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has fined board members of the Electricity Company of Ghana for not providing a load-shedding timetable.

The fine has affected Keli Gadzekpo and ECG Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama.

The commission said there were 4,142 outages carried out within the period covering the fine.

In response, the ECG board said the commission did not have the high court's power to levy fines.

