Woman Kills 76-Year-Old Mother After Allegedly Getting Advice From Pastor

A woman has killed her 76-year-old mother, who was accused of being a witch.

The attacker, a 55-year-old woman, Joyce Boateng, stabbed her mother, Afia Sarpomaah, to death on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Abuakwa Asonomaso in the Ashanti Region.

The attacker claimed a pastor told her that her mother was a witch responsible for her problems

Boateng claimed a pastor told her that her mother was a witch responsible for her problems.

She reportedly also tried to kill herself by drinking weedicited after the incident.

The Assembly Member for the area, Isaac Adu Boateng, said he received a distress call and went to the scene, where he learned that the police had arrested the suspect.

Source: YEN.com.gh