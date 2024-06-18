A teenage girl has set her boyfriend's house on fire after he broke up with her for cheating on him

The girl had gone to ask him for money when the messy breakup happened at his workplace

The jilted girlfriend proceeded to the boyfriend's house while he was still at work and set it ablaze

A 16-year-old girl has been taken into police custody in Mankessim in the Central Region for allegedly committing arson.

The young girl had set her boyfriend’s room ablaze after he broke up with her.

Girl sets boyfriend's house on fire after breaking up with her.

Source: Getty Images

In a report by GHOne, the young girl had visited her boyfriend at his corn mill shop to demand money.

The boyfriend had refused to give her the money claiming that she had cheated on him during their relationship.

The boyfriend reportedly said that based on her unfaithfulness, he was ending their relationship immediately.

The young girl begged for forgiveness, but the man forcibly removed her from his workplace.

Hurt and disgraced by the incident, the teenager went to her ex-boyfriend’s house and set it on fire.

She then quietly returned to her workplace where she told her friend about what had happened.

She was subsequently arrested after community members came to apprehend her after the fire broke out.

She was handed over to the Mankessim Police Command, where she is assisting police investigation.

She has also confessed to her actions.

The Assembly Member of the area, Alhaji Alli Amoah Abubakari, has warned teenagers in the town to shun such toxic behaviours in romantic relationships.

Kojo Antwi’s studio blazes

Multiple media reports say a fire gutted the studio of Highlife star Kojo Antwi, located in Hong Kong near Kwashieman in the Greater Accra Region.

The cause of the Sunday, March 3, 2024, fire remains unconfirmed by authorities.

Some reports indicated that it started in a corridor close to a kitchen within the building. In a video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa, Ghana National Fire Service personnel are seen fighting the intense blaze.

The fire reportedly resulted in serious damage, including losing a studio and other valuable possessions.

The Ghana National Fire Service personnel were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes.

Four fire service personnel injured after burning building collapses

YEN.com.gh reported that four officers of the Ghana National Fire Service sustained various injuries after parts of a burning building collapsed on them at West Legon in Accra.

Two of the injured personnel were in critical condition after the Wednesday, January 24, 2024, incident.

Upon their admission, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Julius A. Kuunuor, and other service management members visited the two firefighters.

The CFO assured the injured officers of the service's commitment to providing them with the best health care, prayed for their rapid recovery and thanked them for their selfless services.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh