A first-year student of the Paga Senior High School in the Upper East Region narrowly escaped being lynched after being accused of theft.

The student had been accused of trying to steal a sheep while in the vicinity of where they were being kept.

The student is receiving treatment at the Paga District Hospital

Someone saw him and shouted “thief”, prompting mob action against him.

It was later discovered that the student was innocent, and the alarm raised against him was unfounded.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the Vice PTA chairman, who also runs a business near the school, goaded the locals armed with iron rods.

The student, who suffered severe beatings, has since regained consciousness and is still receiving treatment at the Paga District Hospital.

The Kassena-Nankana West District Chief Executive, Gerald Ataogye, visited the victim to offer support for his recovery.

Despite the gravity of the incident, the perpetrators remain at large as the police are yet to make any arrests.

The PTA Chairman of the school, Hillary Aniako, condemned the violent incident and spoke of possible arrests.

Based on his information, he indicated that the perpetrators would be arrested on Sunday, June 16, to deter others.

Chief saves man caught sleeping with married woman from lynching

There have been other instances where mob justice has not resulted in violence.

The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area banished a man for sleeping with several married women.

Residents of Bole had initially tried to lynch the man after he was caught in the act of sleeping with a married woman.

A statement from the chief explained that the so-called womaniser had been banished for his safety.

In the Western Region, two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes after being caught.

The two suspects were being targeted by a youth group at Sawdadiem in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

They were also accused of committing other crimes in the community, such as sexual assault.

Man allegedly selling fake gold lynched at Kubi in Upper Denkyira East

YEN.com.gh reported that a fraudster reportedly selling fake gold was lynched in the Upper Denkyira East district.

The man who was killed had allegedly tried selling the fake gold to two separate persons, leading to the lynching.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found beside the Roman Catholic Church in the area.

Source: YEN.com.gh