Kwame Blay, son of NPP former National Chairman Freddie Blay, has also reacted to the allegations made against him and his family by the North Tongu MP

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the Blay family of state capture and illegally possessing land that rightfully belongs to the state

But Kwame Blay refutes the allegation, he says his lawyers would be contacting Ablakwa by mid-next week

Kwame Blay, son of former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Freddie Blay, has threatened to sue the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The threat follows Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's accusations that the Blay family has illegally taken possession of the Labadi Beach Hotel's beachfront, thus depriving the state-owned hotel of its primary asset.

Kwame Edenkema Blay says the comments made by Okudzeto Ablakwa have damaged his family's reputation. Source: ID Crawl, Okudzeto Ablakwa (X)

The Blay family has taken great exception to the allegations, demanding that the North Tongu MP, the management of TV3, where the comments were made, and Johnnie Hughes, the show presenter, retract their statements and render an unqualified apology.

Freddie Blay, the family’s patriarch, insisted that the claims were unfounded and false and gave Okudzeto Ablakwa and the management of TV3 and Johnnie Hughes a one-week ultimatum to retract their statement or face the legal consequences.

However, Okudzeto Ablakwa has been undeterred by the threats of legal action.

In response to Freddie Blay, he stated that he intends to double down on his allegations by releasing even more documents proving that the Blay family has been engaged in other nefarious activities that seek to undermine the state-owned hotel.

He accused the family of state capture and urged Freddie Blay not to wait out the one-week ultimatum but to head to court immediately.

In an interview on Citi FM on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Kwame Blay, the son at the centre of the entire debacle, refuted claims that he had engaged in untoward behaviour in his dealings with the Labadi Beach Hotel.

He said the claims against his family have damaged their reputation and has promised to seek legal redress should Ablakwa and the other parties involved not retract and apologise.

He said his legal team will contact Ablakwa and the other parties by mid-next week.

We are not politicians - Kwame Blay

Kwame Blay further refuted claims that he and his brother have leveraged their father’s political connections to advance their business interests.

He stated that he and his brother are legitimate businessmen who have been doing business in the country for about 25 years and thus do not need their father’s political capital to advance their ventures.

He said he had been doing business in the country long before Okudzeto Ablakwa entered parliament for the first time.

Kwame Blay stated that the accusation that they have been utilising their political connections in their business is “beyond reprehensible and quite unfortunate.”

