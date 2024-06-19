Bryan Acheampong said claims made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP, about his hotel is false

Okudzeto Ablakwa said the Rock City Hotel has been making losses and is no way fit to takeover the Labadi Beach Hotel

But Bryan Acheampong says the claim is false and has dared Okudzeto Ablakwa to prove it

Bryan Acheampong, the food and agriculture minister and owner of Rock City Hotel, has refuted claims his hotel has been incurring losses.

He said the claim by the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is unfounded and malicious.

Bryan Acheampong has denied claims that Rock City Hotel made losses in 2023.

In setting the record straight, the minister stated emphatically that Rock City is not making losses.

“There is no one anywhere who can say that Rock City is making losses,” he said.

He said Okudzeto Ablakwa has been making exaggerated allegations to discredit him and his hotel in the ongoing sale of SSNIT’s 60% stake in four hotels including the Labadi Beach Hotel and the Royal Ridge Hotel to Rock City.

He stated that claims by Okudzeto Ablakwa that he has intercepted documents from GRA proving that Rock City has made losses are false.

Bryan Acheampong Explained that Rock City is yet to file their taxes at the GRA.

He said the entity was planning to file their 2023 taxes at the end of June, thus claims by Okudzeto Ablakwa that he has the 2023 tax files for the hotel is false.

He dared Okudzeto Ablakwa to produce the said documents he has intercepted to prove that Rock City has been making losses.

Ablakwa’s claims

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been protesting the sale of SSNIT’s 60% stake in some four hotels in the country.

He argued that the sale of the hotels to Rock City Hotel was improper and an act of state capture by NPP members and affiliates.

He noted that claims by SSNIT that the Labadi Beach Hotel was financially struggling and would need the financial injection Rock City Hotel could provide are also false.

Usingdocuments from the GRA he proved that the Labadi Beach Hotel was still economically sustainable and might be more profitable than Rock City Hotel.

He alleged that Rock City in the Eastern Region was unprofitable and he had documents to back his claim.

He further stressed Bryan Acheampong had no expertise in hotel management and should not bequeathed the Labadi Beach Hotel and the others.

Ablakwa leads protest against sale of hotel

YEN.com.gh reported that a scuffle erupted at the Christ the King junction after police and protesters embarking on the Hands off our hotels' demonstration clashed.

This was after the protesters attempted to break the barricades preventing them from racing the Jubilee House.

The protesters had tried to follow their leadership to the Jubilee House to present their petition to the president.

