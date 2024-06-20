Minority legislators were absent in parliament on June 20 in solidarity with their prosecuted leader

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has been accused of causing the state financial loss of €2.37 million

Minority legislators were absent in parliament on June 20 in solidarity with their prosecuted leader, Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has expressed his astonishment at the minority members’ absence from parliamentary proceedings.

Parliament watchdog Odekro noted that there were only 12 MPs in the chamber, made up of only the majority present at the start of proceedings.

The Minority caucus has already noted it will not participate in chamber activities on days when its Leader is required to attend court for the ambulance case. The MPs said they would accompany Ato Forson to his hearings.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, Annoh-Dompreh criticised the minority MPs for their absence.

“Clearly, they are demonstrating their true colours to the Ghanaian people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minority later showed up but raised a concern of quorum, compelling the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, to adjourn proceedings.

Forson has been accused of causing the state a €2.37 million financial loss in a case involving a government deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016 when Forson was the deputy finance minister.

The case birthed the scandal involving the secret recording between Attorney General Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, one of the accused.

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, previously expressed concern about the prosecution of Forson.

Bagbin described the court case as a persecution of the Minority Leader and a political gamble by the government.

He also described the government’s prosecution of the case as a gamble.

Dame breaks silence after Jakpa leaked tape

YEN.com.gh reported that in his first appearance in court since the audio was aired, Dame took a faith-based approach to his troubles.

Speaking to the media, Dame expressed confidence that he would overcome the ploys against him.

“All I can say is that the Lord does not delight in the pleasure of the wicked. Even though they have laid traps for me, I will flee from them. And righteousness will always prevail over evil,” he said.

