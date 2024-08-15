The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has objected to the NDC's proposal to provide free tertiary education to first-year students

UTAG argued that funds for such a programme could instead be channelled into providing accommodation and classroom facilities for universities

The teachers union also argued that the monies could also be distributed to school bursaries as grants to be administered directly to needy students

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has objected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) proposal to cover academic facility user fees for all fresh students if elected.

The NDC argued that over 45,000 eligible students annually are unable to secure admission to the university primarily due to financial constraints.

UTAG says John Mahama and the NDC's proposal to make the first year of tertiary school free is not the best.

According to the NDC, to ensure that these eligible students make it into the university and boost enrolment, the financial barrier would be removed by making the first year of tertiary education free for students.

However, reacting to the NDC’s proposal, the UTAG President, Professor Mahamoud Akudugu, told JoyNews that while the policy was commendable, a better use of the money would be to finance universities to assist them in paying for expenses such as utility bills among other things.

UTAG qustions NDC over first-year fee proposal

He said currently, the government only finances the payment of salaries of university staff and universities are expected to cater for the remaining expenses.

Professor Akudugu also added that the proposal of the policy also ignored the pressing challenge of insufficient accommodation and classroom facilities on university campuses to cater to the large population of students expected to enter the university if the policy is implemented.

“The students will come and there is no place to sit. So we will want a fuller picture of what they want to do at the tertiary level so we can holistically deal with it,” he said.

Professor Akudugu suggested that if at all, such a policy should be targeted at needy students.

He said the NDC, should they win the elections, could distribute the money to universities as grants to be administered directly to needy students.

He added that such a policy would promote equity and ensure a level footing for all students despite their financial situation.

NDC disagrees with UTAG

However in a sharp rebuttal, the NDC’s Director of Inter-Party and CSO relations, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, said the UTAG’s suggestion was prone to fraud.

He said targeting a select group of students would create room for rent-seekers who will take advantage of the policy.

Dr Otokunor said this informed the NDC’s decision to propose the policy as a universal one and added that the removal of human intervention in the policy would also ensure efficiency.

NDC defends free tuition policy

YEN.com.gh also reported that the NDC Manifesto Committee on Education does not expect the promise to provide free tuition for first-year students in public universities to cost more than GH¢300 million.

Clement Apaak, a member of the committee, said that data compiled by the think tank Africa Education Watch indicated that less than 200,000 enrolled in universities and said the proposal was doable.

He also defended the political party's proposed policy, saying that the gap between the number of WASSCE graduates and those who advance to tertiary education is often due to financial constraints.

