National Service Personnel have declared an indefinite strike effective Wednesday, July 3, 2024

The association cited the non-payment of their allowaces for the past three months and that of trainees for the past five months as reasons for their strike

The association said members are suffering dire financial situations due to the government's delays

The Concerned National Service Scheme Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG) has declared an indefinite strike effective Wednesday, July 3, 2024, until their allowance arrears are paid.

The announcement was contained in a press statement issued on July 2, 2024, to all NSS personnel, user agencies and stakeholders.

The Service personnel says the government is making them work under conditions akin to slavery.

Source: Getty Images

According to the association, the failure of government to pay their allowances has left members in dire financial straits.

It noted that members are unable to pay accommodation and utility bills, transportation fares and do not have enough money to feed and fend for themselves.

This has led some of the members to take loans from friends and family at great inconvenience.

The association also stated that financial constraints caused by the non-payment of allowances has led to some personnel developing health complications among others.

Government currently owes trainees five months’ worth of allowances and university graduates three months of arrears.

CONSPAG noted that the government has forced personnel to work under unfriendly conditions without allowances in a situation akin to slavery.

It said if the government is not going to recognise their contribution to the nation and the viability of several public and private institutions, it would lay down its tools till the government pays them their due.

The association urged public and private stakeholders and opinion leaders to join them pressure government to pay members their allowances.

NASPA threatens strike over unpaid salaries

In March, the National Service Personnel Association threatened to embark on a strike if their two-month outstanding allowances are not paid to members working in the public sector immediately.

According to the Association, the usual delay in disbursement of their allowances has been taking a heavy toll on the graduates who live off the monthly stipends.

In an interview on JoyNews, the Association warned that failure to pay their stipends immediately would lead to the personnel laying down their tools.

This follows months of agitation from the Service Personnel over the delays in paying their stipends.

NSS releases pin codes for prospective personnel

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Scheme has released pin codes for students eligible for the mandatory national service to enroll.

The NSS managment announced a new directive where prospective service personnel are expected to pay an enrollment fee of GH₵40 at ADB bank or GH₵41 using MTN momo.

The Executive Director of the MFWA, Sulemana Braimah has described the directive as unconscionable and called for it be scrapped.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh