CLOGSAG has declared a nationwide strike over the government's failure to implement a new salary structure

The salary structure had been agreed upon more than a year and a half ago after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed

CLOGSAG said the government's refusal to fulfill its end of the bargain has left them no choice but to strike

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced a nationwide strike on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The association blamed the government for failing to implement the newly proposed salary structure approved by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission more than a year after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed.

CLOGSAG's latest strike is in protest of an unimplemented salary structure.

Source: Getty Images

The CLOGSAG Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo, in a statement to all CLOGSAG members, urged them to stay away from work until further notice.

He urged members to abide by the directive until the government satisfies their demands.

He also directed all CLOGSAG secretarial offices to be closed.

Bampoe Addo stressed that CLOGSAG would not return to the workplace until the new salary structure for civil service and local government staff is implemented.

The strike is expected to affect government business heavily because civil servants and local government staff work in Ghana, which covers every sphere of the country.

CLOGSAG strikes in protest of non-payment of neutrality fees

In April 2022, thousands of Ghana’s civil servants and local government staff embarked on an indefinite strike.

CLOSSAG explained that the government failed to pay what it called the “political neutrality allowance”.

The allowance was expected to be paid in February and March 2022.

The political neutrality allowance is 20% of civil servants’ basic salary paid by the government as compensation for remaining politically neutral.

CLOSSAG Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo disclosed in a letter to CLOSSAG secretaries in all the regions that the neutrality allowance was part of agreements drawn up in a Memorandum of Understanding between the union and government on January 20, 2022.

CLOSSAG stated that three months after the MoU, many attempts to get the Ministry of Finance to deliver on its end of the bargain have been unsuccessful.

CETAG strike bites hard

YEN.com.gh reported that the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) indefinite strike has halted colleges of education.

Administrative and academic activities at all 46 colleges of education have been halted due to the strike.

Students have urged lecturers to return to class as the strike threatens to disrupt the academic calendar.

Source: YEN.com.gh