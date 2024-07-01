Telecommunications company MTN Ghana has announced it has ended the use of scratch cards in its operations starting July 1, 2024

MTN customers can redeem the value of their scratch cards via credit transfer at any customer experience centre

The telco explained that this was to support digital solutions in Ghana and protect the environment

MTN Ghana customers with unused scratch cards cannot recharge their credit starting today, July 1, 2024.

This comes after the telecommunications giant completely phased out scratch cards.

MTN says the move aligns with their strategy to lead digital solutions in Ghana.

In a June statement, MTN Ghana explained to customers that they can redeem the value of their scratch cars via credit transfer at any MTN customer experience centre.

The telco said the move aligned with a strategy to develop an eco-friendly future for the company while leading digital solutions in Ghana. It added that the move would also make customer service delivery more efficient.

MTN urged customers to continue recharging their credit using existing digital channels, such as mobile money, Ayoba, and the myMTN app.

The company noted that customers would enjoy a 50% bonus on all recharges done via mobile money.

MTN increases product prices

MTN Ghana increased the prices of its product offerings starting November 28, 2023. The telecommunications company said the price increase is due to increased operational costs.

MTN offers several products, including data zone, midnight, social media, and regular bundles. The new prices will be captured in an update on the MTN website.

The telecommunication company has yet to reveal the new prices and has urged customers to revisit its website on November 28, 2023.

MTN last made significant price changes about a year ago, on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Momo agents get increased commissions for transactions of GH¢2k and above

YEN.com.gh reported that mobile money agents saw increased commissions on large transactions from March 1, 2024. According to documents sighted by YEN.com.gh, agents now make a 0.4% commission on transactions up to GH¢2,000.

Before, mobile money transactions between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000 had a flat fee of GH¢4. The maximum commission was raised to GH¢8 from GH¢4, which affects transactions of GH¢2,000 and above.

This comes after the Central Bank reviewed the transaction and balance limits of mobile money wallets upward.

