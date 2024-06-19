The National Service Scheme has released pin codes for students eligible for the mandatory national service to enroll

The National Service Scheme has released pin codes for final-year university students for the 2024/2025 service year.

The pin codes released on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, enable those eligible for the mandatory national service to enroll using the NSS portal.

Nss has released pin codes to 133,476 people eligible for the mandatory national service.

According to the scheme's management, 133,476 pin codes were released to Ghanaian students graduating from accredited universities nationwide.

Ghanaian students who have completed their studies abroad, defaulters and private applicants have also not been left out.

The management directed that all prospective national service personnel log onto the scheme’s website at www.nss.gov.gh to access their pin codes using their unique index numbers and dates of birth.

Prospective service personnel would then have to pay an enrolment fee of GH₵40 at the nearest ADB Bank Ltd branch or GH₵41 using MTN mobile money service to activate the enrollment process.

NSS noted that the registration process will remain open from today, June 19, 2024, until Friday, July 19, 2024 , when all registration processes will close.

The management urged all prospective service personnel to complete their enrollment process within the stipulated time.

It also urged them to be careful when putting in their details to ensure they make no errors that could affect their deployment process.

Sulemana Braimah protests enrolment fees

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, has protested the payment of enrollment fees for prospective national service personnel.

The directive, the latest addition to the process, has drawn the ire of Braimah, who says it is unconscionable for the scheme to charge enrollment fees for students who are rendering a free service to the country.

He noted that should the students pay, the NSS will make GH₵5.3million without providing additional services to the prospective personnel.

He has called for the enrollment fees to be scrapped immediately

