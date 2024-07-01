The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has welcomed the defamation suits filed against him by Freddie Blay and Kwame Blay

He said the suits which have not yet been served him are better are an exciting development in the SSNIT Hotels saga

The MP said he is ready to defend his claims in court when he is finally served

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has welcomed defamation lawsuits filed against him by the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman, Freddie Blay and his son, Kwame Blay.

This follows several threats from the Blay family to Okudzeto Ablakwa, demanding he retracts and apologises for claiming that the family is involved in a grand scheme of state capture.

The Blays had threatened to sue if Ablakwa did not retract and apologise.

In his attempt to stop the sale of the Labadi Beach Hotel and three other SSNIT hotels to Rock City Hotel owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, Ablakwa had uncovered the Blay brothers' activities in acquiring the beachfront of Labadi Beach Hotel.

He described the acquisition of the beachfront property as illegal and an act of state capture, stating that the Blay brothers had used their father’s influence to remain immune to consequences.

The Blay family had not taken kindly to the comments and had given the North Tongu MP an ultimatum to withdraw his statements and apologise.

Freddie Blay had also threatened to sue Media General and TV3 presenter Johnnie Hughes for allowing Okudzeto Ablakwa to use their platform to propagate defamatory views about his family.

After Freddie Blay and Kwame Blay filed defamatory suits against Okudzeto Ablakwa, Media General and Johnnie Hughes, the North Tongu MP has reacted.

North Tongu MP welcomes defamation suits

The North Tongu MP welcomed the suits in a social media post on Monday, July 1, 2024.

He said they were “better late than never.”

He noted that while he has still not been served by the court, he looks forward to making his case.

He noted that justice was not the preserve of the complainant, and thus, he was not intimidated by the suit.

“The battle to reclaim Labadi Beach Hotel’s beachfront just got exciting. No matter the intimidation theatrics, State Capture shall surely be defeated! For God and Country. Ghana First,” he stated.

