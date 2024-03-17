Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has introduced a shift system to allow some courts to operate in the evening

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has introduced a shift system to allow selected courts to adjudicate cases to address the challenge of backlog cases.

The Court Shift System (CSS), set to begin from March 25, will allow the courts to operate in two sessions; morning and afternoon/evening.

According to Graphic Online, the morning court will operate from 8:30am to 1pm and afternoon/evening session will run from 1:30pm to 6:30pm.

The two High Courts at Adentan, the Amasaman High Court 1, the Circuit Court at Weija, the and the District Court at La, the District Court at Teshie, the two District Courts at Madina and the Nsawam High Court have been selected for the CSS.

Rationale

Per a circular dated March 14, signed by Judicial Secretary Justice Cyra Pamela Addo, to all the courts, the CSS seeks to reduce the backlog of cases to improve access to justice for people.

The CSS, currently operating on a pilot basis is targeted at courts with more 600 pending cases. It's being implemented by maiximising the existing resources of the courts to address the challenge.

