The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to investigate and reclaim misappropriated state lands if he is elected president.

He claimed that the Akufo-Addo-led government has been disposing off state lands and properties at an unprecedented rate to party members and affiliates.

John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo regime of looting state lands.

He said such actions if not checked would undermine public confidence in the state’s management of land and would inadvertently deprive future generations of a valuable national asset.

He noted that his future administration would prioritise probing the sale of state lands to private individuals and re-possess those lands for the state.

In a post on X on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Mahama said the only way he can deliver on his commitment is for Ghanaians to elect him as president in the upcoming December 7 polls.

John Mahama promises to ban mining in forest reserves

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, wants to bar mining from forest reserves.

Mahama stressed that the exploration of mineral resources must not come at the expense of vegetative cover.

He also pledged to promote responsible mining and the restoration of polluted rivers.

Mahama’s pledge came during a public lecture at the Christian Service University in Kumasi.

The former president said the country’s forest reserves were more precious than any minerals underneath them and would not tolerate any actions that would deplete them.

In November 2022, the government controversially introduced the Environmental Protection Regulation 2022 (L.I. 2462) to provide statutory procedures for mining in forest reserves.

Environmental groups and civil society organisations have protested the L.I. and called for it to be repealed.

There have been reports about mining in the Kakum National Park and the Amanzule Conservation Area.

Source: YEN.com.gh