The National Service Scheme Secretariat has finally released the April allowances of personnel who are currently on strike

The NSS personnel are striking in protest of the delay of three months' worth of allowance arrears

In a quick response, NASPA says the funds will hit their acounts by Friday to be followed shortly by the May allowance

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Secretariat has finally disbursed the April allowances to NSS personnel currently on strike over the delay in the payment of at least three months’ worth of arrears.

The NSS personnel had embarked on a nationwide strike on July 3, 2024, citing the hardships they are being forced to endure as a result of the months-long delay in the payment of their allowances.

The April allowances are expected to hit personnel's accounts by Friday, July 5, 2024.

Source: Getty Images

However, reacting to the strike, the National Executive Council of the National Service Personnel Association stated that the Secretariat has disbursed April’s allowances and it would reflect in personnel’s accounts on Friday, July 5, 2024.

In their Wednesday, July 3, 2024, statement, NASPA also revealed that the May allowances would follow shortly after.

NASPA urged service personnel to remain calm and patient as the outstanding issues are resolved amicably.

It stated that the services rendered by NSS personnel are invaluable and NASPA is determined to ensure that their issues are addressed promptly.

CONSPAG declares indefinite strike

The Concerned National Service Scheme Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG) declared an indefinite strike effective Wednesday, July 3, 2024, until their allowance arrears are paid.

The announcement was contained in a press statement issued on July 2, 2024, to all NSS personnel, user agencies and stakeholders.

According to the association, the failure of government to pay their allowances has left members in dire financial straits.

It noted that members are unable to pay accommodation and utility bills, transportation fares and do not have enough money to feed and fend for themselves.

This has led some of the members to take loans from friends and family at great inconvenience.

The association also stated that financial constraints caused by the non-payment of allowances has led to some personnel developing health complications among others.

CONSPAG stated that the conditions of service for members have been slave-like and have urged the government to immediately release their allowances.

NSS drops pin codes for prospective personnel

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Scheme has released pin codes for students eligible for the mandatory national service to enroll.

The NSS managment announced a new directive where prospective service personnel are expected to pay an enrollment fee of GH₵40 at ADB bank or GH₵41 using MTN momo.

The Executive Director of the MFWA, Sulemana Braimah has described the directive as unconscionable and called for it be scrapped.

Source: YEN.com.gh