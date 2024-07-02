The speaker of Ghana's parliament, Alban Bagbin, has reiterated calls for the abolishment of ex gratia payments to Article 71 officeholders

He said the payments no longer serve the purpose for which they were intended

Ex gratia payments, he revealed, were to deter public officers from engaging in corruption; however, the mechanism has failed

Alban Sumana Bagbin, the speaker of parliament, has called for an end to ex gratia payments to Article 71 officeholders.

He insisted that the payments no longer serve the purpose for which they were intended.

Bagbin says the ex gratia payments no longer serve their intended purpose.

He said the ex gratia payments were intended to deter public officeholders from engaging in corruption; however, events in the Fourth Republic have proven that the mechanism has woefully failed.

Bagbin said that instead of upholding the public’s interest in the conduct of their duties, some public officeholders have continued to engage in selfish conduct, betraying public trust.

He noted that, as a result, there is no need to continue dishing out huge chunks of cash to officeholders who continue to perpetuate corruption using their offices.

At a public forum on Monday, July 1, 2024, in Kumasi to mark the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republican Parliament, Alban Bagbin backed calls for a constitutional amendment to abolish ex gratia payments to Article 71 officeholders.

He said they have become unnecessary and have placed an undue burden on the state coffers.

“So I agree totally with anybody who comes to say that we should do away with Article 71 of the Constitution. It hasn’t served its purpose; there’s no use maintaining it,” he said.

