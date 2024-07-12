The UK Home Office has told an elderly Ghanaian man that he can stay in the country despite the earlier threat of deportation

Nelson Shardey, aged 75, had been asked to apply for the 10-year route to settlement so he could stay in the UK

Shardey express joy and gratitude at finally resolving the situation and being allowed to stay in the UK

Nelson Shardey, 75, is in good spirits after the UK Home Office granted him the right to live in the UK almost 50 years after he arrived from Ghana despite earlier threats of deportation.

The office said the Immigration Act permitted the granting of indefinite leave fo Shardey to remain in the UK despite normal immigration rules.

The retired newsagent in Merseyside was pursuing legal action against the UK Home Office after he was refused the right of permanent stay.

Nelson Shardey. Source: The Guardian (UK)/BBC

This was despite him living in the country since 1977 and running a shop for 31 years.

Before court proceedings, Shardey was informed that he had been granted indefinite leave to stay in the UK because of exceptional circumstances.

He had fundraised almost £50,000 to help with his efforts but this money will now be donated to charity.

UK media reports conveyed Shardey's excitement and gratitude for the support he received.

“I am praying that anybody in the same circumstance as me or similar, when they believe in fairness and justice, they can achieve it.”

Shardey moved to the UK when he was 28. He had always thought he had British citizenship until he applied for a visa to return to Ghana for his mother's funeral.

In 2023, the UK Home Office told Shardey to complete the 10-year route to settlement. This would have required him to pay large amounts of money for visa fees.

Shardey said he was given the wrong advice by a case worker, contributing to his travails.

Ghanaian woman in UK wins landmark case after being subjected to hardship

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman in the UK secured a landmark ruling after the UK home secretary failed to provide key visa extension documents.

Cecilia Adjei, who moved to the UK from Ghana in 2000, and a charity, RAMFEL, brought the legal challenge.

Adjei recalled that she was suspended from working as a healthcare support worker because of the visa issues.

