The Nkroful chief, Nana Kwasi Kutuah, and the people of Nzema have summoned the NPP running mate to come and apologise to Kwame Nkrumah's relatives

This follows NAPO's controversial comments that no other president has outperformed Akufo-Addo since Ghana gained independence

While he has apologised for his comment, the chief of Nkroful said it felt hollow and lacked any remorse

The chief of Nkroful, Nana Kwasi Kutuah, and the people of Nzema have summoned the NPP running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to Nkroful to render an unqualified apology to Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s family for his recent controversial comment.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, stated that no other Ghanaian president has outperformed President Akufo-Addo since the country gained independence, “not even your Kwame Nkrumah.”

According to the chief of Nkroful, Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s use of “your Kwame Nkrumah” was an attack on the personality of the country’s first president and an insult to his legacy.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh had earlier clarifying that he had not meant to denigrate any former president but was expressing an opinion. But the chief of Nkroful says that the apology was not sincere enough.

He noted that NAPO's apology was defensive and lacked any guilt or remorse; hence, the running mate would have to come to Nkroful to apologise to Kwame Nkrumah’s relatives personally.

The chief also condemned the statement by the NPP running mate, describing it as an affront to Ghana’s democracy and a threat to the country’s peace and unity.

Nana Kwasi Kutuah also warned politicians who may be seeking to undermine Dr Kwame Nkrumah's legacy to prepare for strong resistance from the Nzemas. He said the people of Nzema will not allow the image of their revered icon to be tarnished.

Nana Kwasi Kutuah urged politicians to focus their energies on fostering peace and development throughout the country instead.

NAPO said his statement was not wrong

Before his apology, NAPO had insisted that what he said was the truth and that attempts to make what he said seem like a blunder were futile.

He reaffirmed his statement in an address to the Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area and President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, when he paid a visit.

“They have misrepresented what I said. I said that since 1957, from Kwame Nkrumah’s tenure, no government has worked more than Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Despite the backlash, he said is no coward to be cowed into retracting a statement he believes to be true.

Franklin Cudjoe chides NAPO

YEN.com.gh reported that IMANI Africa’s Franklin Cudjoe said Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP running mate, did not err by comparing Akufo-Addo to Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

However, he stated that the running mate's attempt to rewrite history in the process would not work.

He said the only way Akufo-Addo compares to Nkrumah is through his dictatorial tendencies and economic mismanagement.

