Franklin Cudjoe says Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP running mate, did not err by comparing Akufo-Addo to Dr Kwame Nkrumah

He, however, stated that the running mate's attempt to rewrite history in the process would not wash

He said the only way Akufo-Addo compares to Nkrumah is through his dictatorial tendencies and economic mismanagement

Franklin Cudjoe of IMANI Africa has drawn parallels between Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and the current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, both presidents share the same legacy of bankrupting Ghana by the time they left office.

Franklin Cudjoe (L), Akufo-Addo (C) and Matthew Opoku Prempeh (R).

His assertion was in reaction to Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s statement at his unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at the Kumasi Jubilee Park, where he touted Akufo-Addo as leaving a legacy more remarkable than any other former president since Ghana’s independence.

His statement attracted a lot of backlash from Ghanaians, who felt it denigrated Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy.

Despite initial resistance to the backlash, the New Patriotic Party’s running mate finally apologised, clarifying that he was merely expressing an opinion and had not intended to denigrate any past president.

However, reacting to the incident, Franklin Cudjoe told Channel One TV that NAPO had not erred by trying to compare Akufo-Addo to Nkrumah.

He noted that similar comparisons have been made, including one that said former President Rawlings was far ahead of Dr Nkrumah.

“Every era has some levels of political idiocy, which is allowed. We allow these things,” he said.

Franklin Cudjoe, however, warned that attempts to rewrite history will not stand.

Akufo-Addo should have learnt from Nkrumah’s mistakes

According to the IMANI Africa President, the current president has failed to deliver on his mandate.

He noted that the only viable way of comparing the two presidents was how they both left the nation’s economy in tatters by the end of their tenures and their dictatorial tendencies.

Cudjoe said the president should have taken lessons from the former president’s mistakes rather than repeating them even worse.

He added that what made Akufo-Addo’s situation even worse was that he had more accessible money and could have achieved far more than Dr Nkrumah did in the '60s.

“And he should have been a bit wiser because he had so much to learn from previous leaders and pitfalls…This administration had the most money,” he said.

According to Franklin Cudjoe, NAPO did not need to apologise as that is what he truly believes.

NPP supporters deserting party over NAPO

YEN.com.gh reported that some New Patriotic Party sympathisers are not enthused by Matthew Opoku Prempeh's selection as vice presidential candidate.

According to a Global InfoAnalytics survey, about 42% of party sympathisers say they will not vote for the NPP because of NAPO.

Another 74% of floating voters say they will not consider voting for the NPP because of NAPO.

