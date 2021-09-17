Former president Mahama was supporting veteran actor Kohwe before his death

A video captured actor Mr Beautiful making a cash and provisions donation to the actor

The donations were made on behalf of Mahama

This gesture has sparked a massive argument between NDC and NPP supporters on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It has been revealed that former president Mahama had been offering support to veteran Ghanaian actor, Kohwe, before his death.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kumawood actor, Mr Beautiful, is seen making a donation to the late actor on behalf of the former president.

On this particular visit, Mr Beautiful gave Kohwe a sum of 1,000 cedis, together with bags of rice, oil, canned fish, and others.

A collage of Mahama, Kohwe, and Mr. Beautiful. Photo credit: @officialjdmahama @riddimsghana.com @clementbonney/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mr. Beautiful is reported to have revealed that Mahama extended this kind gesture to Kohwe every three months.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sadly, the veteran actor died in the late hours of Thursday, September 16, 2021, after battling a stroke.

Mahama’s gesture has sparked an argument between NDC and NPP supporters.

While those on the side of the NDC praised Mahama, the others trivialised the donation, calling it cheap propaganda.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

mr_nuamahh: “Oh that was nice.”

smile.lyk.jeda: “God bless.”

abokbuatsi: “OK he did well,but the entitlement concerning government helping this folks are alarming ,is it in the constitution for the government to help this people?”

sethrollins0905: “God bless JM.”

ellas_thriftzzz: “JM.”

mr_kyerematen.gh: “Wow.”

al_ganiu_el_rufai: “Those who think it should have been more than that are those who don't even donate 1gh to Help their own relatives ! Fools no one is reponsible for somebody's life . Being kind is not by force , and mind you this man might not be the only person he is helping . If you feel it should have been more or better , you equally could have helped Him . nonsense!”

qritical_fashion: “You call rice and oil donation hmm.”

npp_xclusives: “NDC and cheap propaganda #letsbreakthe8 #fixingthecountry.”

g.u.s.t.a.v.o_002: “So what should we do...now that he's dead you people are posting old video...why didn't u post it when he was alive.”

sammiewusu: “So donation too has now become a competition. Stupid people we call leaders.”

agyemang5326: “Who cares.”

heiress_paige: “And so what should we do with this video??? RIP.”

sandy_yayra: “And so what should we do now? Mtcheeeew

Kohwe dead

Meanwhile, the 75-year-old actor died in the late hours of Thursday, September 16, 2021.

It is reported that the daughter of the legendary actor, Comfort Liang, confirmed the news of her dad's passing to the media.

The actor would be remembered for many works, especially for his role in the popular District Colonial Court series. Kohwe is believed to have been battling with stroke before his death.

Source: Yen News