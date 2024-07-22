The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has suspended a 15 percent increment in transport fares

The Public Relations Officer of the association said they were wary about putting more pressure on Ghanaians

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union, the most significant driver union, spoke against the proposed increment

The Concerned Drivers Association has suspended a planned 15 percent increment in transport fares.

The proposed increment was set to take effect on Monday, July 22, 2024.

A driver's association is kicking against a transport fee hike, with fares last increased on March 7, 2024, after similar cost-of-business concerns.

The public relations officer of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, David Agboado, told Citi News that the suspension was being done to protect the average Ghanaian.

“We, the transport operators, have sat together and do our own thing. We have come to the understanding that things have been increased… fuel, spare parts and everything is up, but this is not the time that we should increase the transport fare. That is why we have come together to say we won’t increase it again.

“If you ask me, transport fares will not be going up because we, the transporters, have understood ourselves,” he stated.

In an earlier statement, the association attributed the proposed increase to the rising fuel cost and other essentials, such as spare parts for the transport business.

Agboado told YEN.com.gh that there had been no engagements with the state before deciding on the increment.

The largest driver union, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, had urged commuters to disregard the announcement.

Transport fares were last increased on March 7, 2024, after similar concerns were reported by Joy News.

At the time, the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council did not immediately favour the hikes.

Trotro drivers threaten fare hikes in protest

YEN.com.gh also reported that trotro drivers threatened to increase transport fares by 60 percent earlier in the year to protest some taxes.

The transport union was making the threat in response to the Emission Levy Bill, which took effect in January 2024.

The Emissions Levy Bill imposes an annual charge on all owners of petrol and diesel cars, which had drivers immediately upset.

