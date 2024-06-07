The Forestry Commission has revealed that the reason its unable to prosecute Chinese illegal miners is because of a lack of interpreters

The Commission said the language barrier prevents the Chinese nationals from making a plea and testifying in their trials leading to the cases often getting dismissed

The Commission also revealed it is woefully under-resourced to protect the country's forests

The Forestry Commission has explained why it has been unsuccessful at prosecuting Chinese nationals caught engaging in galamsey activities.

According to the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, George Agbenowoshi, the state has often been unable to provide court interpreters.

The Forestry Commission has blamed the lack of interpreters for their failure to prosecute Chinese galamseyers.

The lack of interpreters, he said, has forced some courts to discharge Chinese galamseyers.

Without an interpreter, the Chinese nationals cannot make a plea in court nor testify in their cases.

Agbenowoshi made the revelation at a mini ceremony organised by Parliament to mark Green Ghana Day 2024.

He said, aside from the lack of interpreters to bridge the language barrier for Chinese offenders and the courts, the Forestry Commission has also been strapped for cash to fund the legal processes against these foreign nationals.

He said this is acutely felt in the district Forestry Offices where staff are underresourced.

The forestry commission lacks anti-galamsey logistics

George Agbenowoshi further bemoaned the inadequate logistics available to forestry officers in their fight against illegal mining, illegal logging and other illicit activities.

He noted that the unavailability of pickup vehicles and motorbikes for the commission’s field operations and related activities has made their job protecting Ghana’s forests difficult.

He urged the government to timeously release funds to the commission and provide them with the logistics to serve their mandate.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, promised the commission parliament would procure a pickup and two motorbikes to support their activities.

Ghana’s cocoa at risk of international ban over galamsey

Ghana’s cocoa beans face a potential embargo from the international market due to the increasing risk of contamination from illegal mining activities.

This is according to Henry Kokofu, the former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Chief Executive Officer.

He was speaking at a public lecture at the Kumasi Technical University, where he highlighted the grave economic and social impact of illegal mining, locally known as Galamsey, on Ghana if nothing is done about it as soon as possible.

He said the cocoa industry in Ghana could be brought to its knees if Galamsey is left unchecked.

John Mahama criticised over galamsey comment

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has been criticised for his plan to use Artificial Intelligence to fight galamsey.

The former president said technological innovation would enhance the monitoring of the small-scale mining sector.

New Patriotic Party Communicator Dr Eziekel Agyekum downplayed the remarks from the former President to YEN.com.gh.

