Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned an ultra-modern shop for the Ghana Police Service.

The facility, which is a two-story, would serve as a one-stop shop for enhancing the logistics supply for personnel of the police service.

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the luxurious police shop was partially stocked with policing stuff.

However, in a post sighted on @OpemsuoRadio's X page, the shop is now filled with apparel and other gadgets, ranging from uniforms, bulletproof vests, boots and helmets.

Dr Bawumia, accompanied by the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey and the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, cut the ribbon to open the facility to the officers officially.

"With this facility, we are not just improving logistics; we are investing in the safety and security of every citizen,” Dr Bawumia said at the commissioning event held on Thursday, Juky 18, 2024.

Dampare's exceptional leadership

The police shop is strictly open to service personnel, serving all their logistical needs.

Since he was appointed the IGP, Dr Dampare has shown exceptional leadership in transforming the Ghana Police Service.

The establishment of the police shop is in line with his vision to provide world-class policing with well-resourced and equipped personnel.

The newly commissioned shop is one of many laudable initiatives introduced by Dampare to equip the officers and change the public image and reputation of the Ghana Police Service.

