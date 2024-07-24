Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, has received a direct challenge from minority MPs in parliament

The minority MPs have invited the Vice President to parliament to come and defend his government's budget and fiscal policies on Thursday, July 25, 2023

The challenge comes as the NPP flagbearer trolls the NDC flagbearer for dodging a debate with him

The minority in parliament has challenged the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to participate in the debate on the 2024 mid-year budget review.

The mid-year budget review was presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

The minority has invited Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to join the debate on the budget review.

The budget debate is expected to take place in Parliament on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 10 a.m.

The minority’s letter, signed by the Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, said the debate in parliament will allow the Vice President to defend his government’s economic and fiscal policies.

The minority stated that the Vice President will also finally be able to address the economic hardships Ghanaians are facing as a result of the government’s policies.

The minority said that, given Dr Bawumia’s role as Chairman of the government's economic management team, he is in a perfect position to defend the government’s policies while accounting for his stewardship over the past seven and a half years.

They noted that parliamentary rules permit the Vice President to participate in debates on the floor of the house, and thus, they are hoping he will accept the invitation and join the parliamentarians.

NDC unveils debate team

In preparation for the debate, the NDC minority said it has also lined up its team of highly knowledgeable and competent members to face the Vice President, should he honour their invitation.

The team includes George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Chairman of the Committee on Economy and Development; Isaac Adongo, Ranking Member of the Finance Committee; Thomas Ampem Nyarko, Chairman of the Budget Committee; and John Abdulai Jinapor, Ranking Member of the Committee on Energy and Member of the Finance Committee.

Eric Opoku, Ranking Member of the Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee and the Committee on Economy and Development; Laadi Ayii Ayamba, Member of the Finance Committee and Ecowas Parliament; and Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Ranking Member of the Committee on Employment, Social Welfare and Pensions, are also part of this crack team.

The NDC stated that if Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is proud of his government’s record, he should come and defend his stance or forever keep his silence.

Bawumia dares Mahama to debate

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has once again challenged Mahama to a pre-election debate.

The NPP flagbearer said Mahama and the NDC are reluctant to debate him because their proposed policies are empty.

He said a debate would help Ghanaians weigh the policies of the two presidential aspirants and decide on December 7.

