A spokesperson for John Mahama's campaign team has dismissed calls for a presidential debate

Joyce Bawa Mogtari says the state of the economy has rendered any debates unnecessary

She said the NDC has instead planned several engagements and communications targeted at electorates

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for the John Mahama campaign team, has dismissed calls for a pre-election debate between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

Political analysts and other stakeholders have called for a face-off between the two leading figures in the upcoming presidential election.

Joyce Mogtari said the state of the economy has rendered any debates unnecessary.

Source: Getty Images

However, Mogtari believes there is no need for a presidential debate.

While she believes John Dramani Mahama’s charisma and extensive knowledge of general issues will outshine other contenders, the current state of affairs leaves no room for debate.

According to her, the current government has failed in its leadership of the country, and that cannot be debated.

He stressed that, in comparison to the erstwhile Mahama administration, the incumbent government has failed in its economic management and that Ghanaians are very aware of that.

She noted that rather than engaging in a formal political debate, the Mahama campaign team has prioritised engagements and communication with electorates to drive home their message for a change of government and a transformation of the country.

Joyce Mogtari stated that while she has no appetite for a formal debate, the party's leadership, including the former president, may be willing to debate.

Bawumia dares Mahama to a debate

The NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has dared John Mahama to a debate.

According to Dr Bawumia, the debate would allow Ghanaians to assess each candidate's solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Director of Communication for Dr Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, to announce the commencement of the vice president’s 2024 election campaign.

He noted that the big issue of 2024 would come down to the two personalities, and thus, it was fair that they be allowed to defend their proposals for fixing Ghana’s pertinent problems.

Mahama and Bawumia clash at Ghana CEO Summit

YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia clashed during the 8th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra on May 27, 2024.

The debate was a pivotal event at the Ghana CEO Summit, which brought together business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss and shape the future of Ghana's economy.

Mahama maintained that unemployment had worsened since he left power in 2017, saying it had jumped to 14.7 per cent from 8.5 per cent.

He also cited the troubling inflation rate, which has crossed 50 per cent in the last two years and is currently at 25 per cent.

Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, countered Mahama, saying his government had championed digital transformation, financial inclusion, and infrastructural development.

He also highlighted social intervention programmes, which he said had benefited millions of Ghanaians.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh