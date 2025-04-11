Madam Rose Azure, a physically challenged Ghanaian woman, has won hearts online for her determination to support her family

Despite losing an arm in a road accident, the woman sells sachet water on busy Kumasi streets to fend for her children

Her story, shared by influencers on X, has stirred reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media

Madam Rose Azure, a physically challenged Ghanaian woman, has become an inspiration to many on social media after exhibiting remarkable resilience in the face of adversity.

After reportedly losing an arm in a devastating accident, she took to the streets to hawk in order to support and feed her family.

A physically challenged Ghanaian woman hawks on the streets to feed her family.

Source: Twitter

In a video circulating on social media, Madam Rose was spotted on the busy roads of Kumasi selling sachet water to commuters in traffic.

With just one arm, the determined woman carried her panload of sachet water, moving from one buyer to the next, in a desperate move for survival.

Her video was recorded and shared on social media by @OfficialBigkay, a young influencer on X.

Speaking in another video posted by @AlutaBobby, Madam Rose explained that she was hit by a car while on her way to buy food.

The physically challenged woman solicits support from benevolent Ghanaians.

Source: TikTok

The street hawker consequently took advantage of the opportunity offered by the X user to solicit support from benevolent individuals and groups.

When her video was first posted online, many netizens cast doubt on her story. However, Madam Rose stated that she was not deceiving anyone about her situation.

"This is me. It's true, it's not a lie. I have lost my arm. I was hit by a car while going to buy food. I need help please support me if you can" she said.

It was unclear from the conversation in the video whether she was married, but she appeared to be in desperate need of help, as she has children who depend on her for food.

Watch the video of the physically challenged woman below:

Physically challenged woman's video stirs actions

The physically challenged woman's video, which has gone viral on X, sparked a flurry of reactions.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions below:

@wboss205 said:

"Nigerian influencers and celebrities would have come together to help her within 24 hours, but Ghana de3."

@SamAmaize also said:

"I thought this man we just leave the change for her. Some people be pepe too much."

@yawboatbright commented:

"May God bless her and protect her as she goes about her daily activities."

@Gad6six17422 also commented:

"Hmm, impressive. No excuse for laziness. I wish someone would support her with a shop."

Content creator supports a physically challenged man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian social media content creator brought smile on the face of a physically challenged street hawker.

The content creator donated a wheelchair to the man through the support of some Ghanaians abroad

In a video, the physically challenged man was also presented with an amount of money to support his business.

