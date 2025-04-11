Kumasi-based iPhone technician Malfred Kwame Kudu went viral for his remarkable phone repair skills

He was invited to Accra by MP Samuel Nartey George, who offered him a government-backed training partnership

Malfred later relaxed at Pot of Shuga, where actress Shugatit hailed his looks during a casual encounter as he enjoyed a bowl of fufu and light soup

Malfred Kwame Kudu, a talented Kumasi-based iPhone repairer, has taken time off his busy schedule to have fun.

The young technician was spotted enjoying a bowl of Ghanaian fufu and light soup at Pot of Shuga, a local restaurant owned by Ghanaian actress Shugatit.

A Kumasi-based iPhone repairer, Malfred Kwame Kudu, enjoys a bowl of fufu after meeting Sam George. Photo credit: @OfficialBigkay/X & @shugatiti/IG.

Malfred recently went viral on social media after he exhibited incredible knowledge of iPhone repairs.

Owing to his impressive skills, the young man, who owns an iPhone repair shop at Adum PZ, was invited to Accra by the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Samuel Nartey George, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram.

Mr George stated in a Facebook post that he was delighted to meet Malfred Kwame Kudu following his viral video.

He further mentioned that he had made an offer to the technician on behalf of the government to partner with him and provide training to many more young Ghanaians interested in phone repairs.

Malfred Kwame Kudu meets Sam Nartey George, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation. Photo credit: Hon. Samuel Nartey George/Facebook.

“After engaging him, I have made him an offer on behalf of the government of H.E. John Dramani Mahama to partner and offer training to many more young Ghanaians. I have opened up the possibility of running a specialised programme through the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT in partnership with Malfred,” he stated.

“This would allow him to transfer knowledge at scale and help position Ghana as a truly technology-diverse country. I look forward to a truly mutually beneficial partnership,” he wrote.

Following the successful outcome of the meeting, Malfred, also known as Kwame Lighter, took some time off to explore the capital further and enjoy some of his favourite meals.

While eating, Shugatit was heard chatting with him and described him as handsome during their lighthearted exchange.

Netizens react to Malfred Kwame Kudu's video

Many Ghanaians who came across Malfred Kwame Kudu's video thronged the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions below:

@biggestben442 said:

"He Dey the city now. He will never go to that village again."

@Gad6six17422 also said:

He's fine waaa. Grace, locate am sharp."

@Dre_LilStark commented:

"Amanfo) phones as3i no wote Accra 33hwe nkwan? Bossu, we beg come back to Kumasi, we need your services."

@therealdjfoley also commented:

"He should go back to Kumasi and do his job. na circle get top guns he can’t battle."

Malfred receives VIP treatment in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malfred received VIP treatment after he visited Accra to meet Sam George.

The iPhone repairer was escorted with an umbrella to a luxurious Toyota SUV as the rain pounded.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video of his arrival in the capital praised Mr George for his grand gesture.

