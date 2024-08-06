Two women have been arrested for trying to sell rotten fish from a dumping site at Nsawam

Two women were arrested after they rotten fish from a dumping site at Nsawam to sell.

They got the fish after a 30-foot container truck had dumped the rotting fish. The women are said to have been planning to fry and smoke the fish.

UTV reported that although the women were arrested at their homes, authorities believe they iplanned to sell the rotten produce.

According to UTV's reporter, National security personnel arrested them on Friday, July 2.

"The two women took it to Nsawam market for sale, smoking and frying some fish. However, after their arrest, they claimed it was for personal consumption," the report said.

The two have been granted bail as police investigate the incident.

Tainted food in schools

The FDA seized expired food items from the Zuarungu Senior High School storerooms.

An FDA team appeared unannounced on the school’s campus in the Bolgatanga East District for an inspection.

Citi News reported that the authority's Upper East Regional Director, Sebastian Mawuli Hotor, urged schools to maintain proper standards.

“In one of their storerooms, we found about five different brands of bad products, and I think one out of them was unregistered as well."

The FDA also urged school administrators to prioritise adherence to food safety standards within educational settings.

The expired items included Free SHS mackerel, wheat flour, evaporated filled milk, tomato paste, etc.

FDA shuts down Marwako

YEN.com.gh reported that the FDA shut down the Marwako East Legon branch in 2022.

It was discovered that the company had served customers contaminated food, resulting in severe food poisoning.

While admitting that the incident must be investigated, Marwako apologised to the public and even paid the hospital bills of some of the patrons.

The FDA, however, proceeded to impose corrective prevention actions on Marwako to implement. It later fined Marwako Fast Food GH¢750,000.

