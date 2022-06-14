Marwako Fast Food has revealed that the FDA has slapped a fine of GH¢750,000 on them following the food poisoning incidents

The fast food chain said while it is determined to comply with all FDA regulations to resolve the issue, it is important for the regulator to treat them fairly

The FDA has accused Marwako of single-handedly destroying food items while investigations into the food poisoning were ongoing

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has reportedly slapped Marwako Fast Food with a fine of GH¢750,000 over a food poisoning incident that hit the restaurant chain last month.

Public Relations Officer of the food chain, Mohammed Amin Lamptey told Accra-based TV3 that there are firm efforts to adhere to FDA’s directive in the wake of the incident.

“In everything that you do, you must have checks and balances and we hope that what the FDA has done with Marwako, it should go across all restaurants so that all of us will be on the same page,” he said.

The FDA closed down the East Legon branch of the food chain, following widespread reports of food poisoning on social media. The FDA said it closed down the branch to enable them to conduct investigations into the customers’ complaints.

While admitting that the incident must be investigated, Marwako apologised to the public and even paid the hospital bills of some of the patrons.

The FDA on Monday, June 13, 2022, released a statement to update the public about the ongoing investigation. The FDA accused Marwako Fast Food of hampering the investigation by unilaterally destroying some of the food items while the investigation was ongoing.

“The FDA has applied the appropriate regulatory sanctions and is also monitoring the implementation of the Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) by the management of Marwako Fast Foods to address all the non-conformances identified to prevent any and prevent any recurrences,” the FDA added.

Responding to the FDA statement, Mr Amin Lamptey said apart from paying the fine, the food chain is determined to assist with investigation.

“With this release, we will see what we can do…and see how best we will follow what FDA has asked us to do so that we will be on the same page with the FDA,” he said.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the East Legon branch food joint came under massive fire after multiple customers came out to complain bitterly about the ordeal they went through after patronising the food joint.

In the reports, these customers gave grim accounts of food poisoning they suffered after eating from the restaurant, with some being hospitalised for days and others being on several medications.

A popular tweep Edward Elohim first reported his ordeal in a tweet, which led to loads of people coming forward to also share horrible experiences. In the tweet, Edward said that he had been hospitalised after eating from the restaurant and that multiple people at the hospital had faced the same ordeal.

