An elderly Ghanaian woman has triggered reactions after a video of her lamenting over the high cost of food surfaced on the internet.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nana_akua575, showed the moment where the woman expressed her disgust after she bought Gari and beans with plantain, popularly referred to as Gobε.

Looking visibly angry, the woman expressed surprise over the quantity of Gobε that was sold to her for GH¢7.

She lashed out at the food vendor, accusing her of being greedy and ripping off her customers.

"If I cooked a cup beans at home, my family would have eaten it.No one should blame President Akufo-Addo, we are to blame. What these people are doing is very bad."

Ghanaians react to the lady's concern

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video also shared their concerns regarding the rising food cost in the country.

Obaapa indicated:

"But beans is expensive nowadays ooo."

Becky Berry reacted:

"True talk paaaaa a country call Ghana."

Autin Nikey commented:

"I bought orange yesterday in osu for 5.00 gh."

Abi reacted:

"This is what they do in London, you can buy yam from Asian and English two for 5pounds,but in Ghana shop,they will put it on a scale."

Ghanaian pastor laments over price of Banku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Suro Nyame has said that some food vendors will not go to heaven simply because they rip off their customers.

The young preacher said he ordered banku and okra stew from a food vendor, however, but his expectations were not met.

He couldn't believe that after dishing out GH¢90, all he could get in return was two small balls of banku and the okra stew.

