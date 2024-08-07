Some Ghanaians in the UK fear are concerned due to the anti-immigration riots in the European country

Ghanaians in the UK are hoping protests do not escalate any further amid multiple attacks on immigrants

The recent anti-immigration riots followed the murder of three girls aged between six and nine years old

Some Ghanaians in the UK are fearful of leaving their homes for fear of being targeted during anti-immigration riots and protests in the country.

The Ghanaians living in the European country are hoping the tensions do not escalate any further.

Far-right activists are holding 'Enough is Enough' protests against immigrants in parts of the UK.

Joy News spoke to UK-based journalist Kofi Marfo, who said that Ghanaians felt the protests were unjustified.

He explained that many Africans, including Ghanaians, were living in fear.

“[They hope] this will not get out of hand, [that] this will not escalate to a different level,” he stated.

So far, no Ghanaian casualties have been reported from the UK. A Ghanaian resident in the UK told YEN.com.gh that his countrymen in metropolitan areas like London were relatively safer.

"[Protestors] can only get away with it in the north of England and the Midlands," the UK resident said.

What sparked the UK anti-immigration riots?

The riots followed the murder on Monday last week of three girls aged between six and nine at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport, northwest England.

BBC reported that the suspect is 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, who was born in Britain, reportedly to immigrants from Rwanda.

He did not move to the UK on an illegal small boat crossing as false rumours on social media have suggested.

Far-right protesters have clashed with police, torched cars, and attacked mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, leading the government to provide emergency security to Islamic centres.

Ghanaian girl tragically killed in the UK

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Elianne Andam, a 15-year-old girl, was stabbed to death by a teenage boy in South London after she rejected flowers from him on September 27, 2023.

Thousands of people travelled to the UK for her memorial. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the murder and UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, condemned the act.

