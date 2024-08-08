Mahama Cleared By Special Prosecutor Of Any Wrongdoing In Airbus Scandal

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has cleared former president John Dramani Mahama of any wrong Airbus scandal of 2020, which involved the payment of bribes by an aircraft company.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng also confirmed the brother of the former president, Samuel Mahama, as an intermediary in the controversial deal.

Mahama is known as Government Official 1 in the deal. Source: John Dramani Mahama

In a brief on investigations, the special prosecutor said Mahama played no role in the acquisition.

When the news of the Airbus scandal broke, Mahama was accused of being at the centre of the alleged corruption.

The Special Prosecutor at the time, Martin Amidu, confirmed that Mahama was the Government Official 1 in the Airbus scandal.

Despite all these allegations, Mahama denied benefitting from the deal reportedly transacted during his time as president.

Amidu commenced investigations in 2020 into an agreement during Mahama’s administration to procure two military transport aircraft from Airbus for the Ghana Armed Forces.

Background to the Airbus Scandal

In February 2020, global aeroplane manufacturing giant Airbus SE was fined £3 billion in penalties after admitting it had paid huge bribes to land contracts in 20 countries, including Ghana.

The UK's Serious Fraud Office quoted at least €5 million as kickback payments to a top Ghanaian official through an intermediary who was a close relative of “a high-ranking elected Ghanaian government official” during the Mahama administration.

Ghana bought three military aircraft from Airbus in 2011 and 2012 in line with 2009-2012 Strategic Plan of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The purchases were approved by Parliament amid debate. Funding for the first two came from a €60,034,636 loan facility from Deutsche Bank S.A.E, and a €11,750,000 million loan from Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited was also approved.

Prior to the Parliamentary approval of the loan agreements, then Minority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had slammed the deals as both questionable and non-transparent, adding that the contract sums had been padded by the government.

Source: YEN.com.gh