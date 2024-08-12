The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has proposed extending the validity period of driver's licenses from two years to ten years

He said the extension would prevent police and DVLA officials from harassing drivers and other motorists on the roads

He also said the extension would ease drivers' financial burden, as they would not need to spend hefty sums every two years to renew their licenses

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has proposed an amendment to the period of validity of a driver’s license.

According to him, the current regime where drivers must renew their licenses every two years is not favourable.

Dr Bawumia says he will extend the validity period of driver's licenses.

Source: Getty Images

He said the short interval between renewals has made drivers prone to harassment from police and Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) officials over license non-renewals.

According to Myjoyonline.com, Dr Bawumia described the current system as an inconvenience for drivers and said it must be curbed.

The Vice President’s solution to the inconvenience is to extend the validity date of the driver’s license.

He explained that just as passports are renewed every decade, his government would extend the validity period of driver’s licenses to ten years to prevent constant harassment.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Boadua in the Akwatia Constituency in the Eastern Region, Dr Bawumia said the amendment would also ease drivers' financial burden, as they would not need to spend hefty sums every two years to renew their licenses.

Three arrested for hacking into DVLA online portal

Earlier, three persons were arrested and arraigned before the Dansoman Circuit Court for unlawfully accessing the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority's (DVLA) online portal for its electronic records.

The two main suspects were Delali Yevu, a 42-year-old software developer, and Sabastian Donne, a 32-year-old heavy-duty machine operator.

One other person, Kwaku Torgbo Wise Dziedzorm, is also accused of helping Yevu and Donne in the alleged fraud of two persons.

GNA reported that they are facing conspiracy charges and charges relating to defrauding by false pretences.

According to court reports, they accessed the authority's online records on June 27, 2024, June 28, 2024, and July 2, 2024, and charged some drivers GH¢200 each to authenticate their driver’s licenses when the approved fee for authentications is GH¢471.

The three have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges and were denied bail.

They were arrested when the authority identified their activities at the offices of Moove Ghana Limited at Kanda in Accra.

Police have said investigations are ongoing since other suspects are believed to be involved in the fraud.

DVLA to phase out old driving licensing cards

YEN.com.gh reported that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has started phasing out all driving licence cards issued before September 2017.

Drivers must replace their current licences with a new smart driving licence card.

The authorities have given drivers until March 31, 2024, to get the new smart driving licence card.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh