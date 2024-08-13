A bus carrying young Cote d'Ivoire nationals was involved in a road crash in the Central Region

The crash occurred when the bus carrying the foreigners veered off the road and somersaulted

Passengers were trapped in the bus until onlookers intervened and ushered them all to safety

A bus carrying young Cote d'Ivoire nationals on a trip to Ghana was involved in a road accident at Anomabo in the Central Region.

The July 12 incident reportedly occurred around the Anomabo Hospital. The bus veered off the road and somersaulted, leaving its passengers trapped inside.

Cote d'Ivoire nationals are victims of the fatal road crash at Anobambo.



Joy News reported that eyewitnesses stated that the bus driver was driving above the speed limit.

The accident reportedly resulted in the death of one person, with several others sustaining injuries.

It took the collective efforts of some of the victims and onlookers to overturn the bus and bring the trapped passengers to safety.

The injured were subsequently taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Similar road crashes in the Central Region

An accident on the busy Accra-Cape Coast highway involving three vehicles resulted in injuries to over 50 people.

The incident happened at the Gomoa Okyereko junction on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

According to Citi News, a Yutong bus, an articulated truck, and a Honda CR-V were the three vehicles involved in the near-fatal crash.

The report said all the passengers in the Yutong were travelling from Ho in the Volta Region to Cote d'Ivoire.

A Church of Pentecost member also died in a road crash on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway.

The road crash involved a truck crashing into the bus carrying the Church of Pentecost members from Tarkwa.

Public Safety calls for reclassifying of Tema

YEN.com.gh reported that the Bureau of Public Safety has called for the reclassification of the Accra-Tema Motorway.

The bureau is concerned about the increasing rate of road crashes on the controversial motorway after a spate of incidents.

The Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Public Safety also criticised the state's lack of action over the years to preserve the road.

