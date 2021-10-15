MFWA meets with National Security to discuss Press Freedom and Journalist Safety

The Media Foundation for West Africa has held discussions with the National Security Ministry

The meeting consisted of journalists who had been victims of police brutality and serious

The meeting followed a petition that was signed by 642 journalists and supporters of press freedom

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has led a group of journalists to hold discussions with the Minister for National Security, Kan Dapaa and its Co-ordinator, Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd).

The meeting mainly involved journalists who had been victims of police brutality and serious threats in Ghana.

The meeting followed a petition that was signed by 642 journalists and supporters of press freedom.

Media Foundation for West Africa logo Photo credit: MFWA

Source: UGC

The purpose of the meeting was over concerns about Press Freedom and journalists safety in Ghana.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Matters relating to the involvement of national security personnel in brutalities against journalists and what could be done by the leadership of the National Security Ministry to end such attacks were discussed at length at the meeting.

The MFWA urged the National Security Ministry and Parliament to take steps to end the wave of attacks on journalists in the country.

Attacks on journalist

A journalist of the Multimedia Group, Erastus Asare Donkor, was verbally attacked by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central. Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong called for a physical attack on the journalist over his reports on violence that broke out in Ejura, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

An investigative journalist who worked with Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ahmed Suale met his untimely death in 2019 after the same Assin Central MP issued similar verbal attacks and threats.

Despite this, no arrests have been made for the crime.

Led by Sulemana Braimah, the representatives of the petitioners reiterated their concerns about the threat against Erastus Asare Donkor and demanded action by government to call Mr. Kennedy Agyapong to order. They deplored the raid on the premises of

A journalist with Citi FM/TV, Caleb Kudah was arrested and tortured by National Security operatives for filming within their premises.

Kan Dapaah's response

Responding to the concerns raised by the MFWA, Kan Dapaah together with his team expressed regret over incidents of attacks against journalists involving national security personnel.

He said the Akufo-Addo administration values the work of the media as an important part of democratic governance.

Kan-Dapaah, however, affirmed his personal commitment to ensuring redress for violations against journalists, particularly those committed by National Security operatives.

He called for stronger and cordial relations between national security and the media as such collaborations and relations will contribute strongly to democratic consolidation, and the peace and security of the country.

Source: Yen