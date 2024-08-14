The Ministry of Health has denied claims of extortion from unemployed nurses and midwives seeking placement

The ministry warned nurses against persons purporting to facilitate financial clearance

Some claimed that trainees were being charged GH¢10,000 and GH¢8,000 before being placed

The health ministry has denied the extortion claims from unemployed nurses and midwives seeking placement.

It has also cautioned trainee nurses not to engage persons under the pretext of facilitating their financial clearance.

Some nurse trainees say they are being charged GH¢10,000 and GH¢8,000 before being placed by the health ministry. Source: Ministry of Health/Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana

TV3 news reported that unemployed nurses and midwives criticised the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance for failing to grant financial clearance.

This has culminated in protests at the ministries' premises, where allegations of extortion have been made.

Some rumours also suggested that trainees were being charged GH¢10,000 and GH¢8,000 before being recruited.

The Ministry of Health's public relations officer, Isaac Offei Baah, told Onua News that such claims were baseless.

“The Ministry distances itself from these practices, that whoever collects money from you, make sure to request for a receipt from the ministry," said.

Baah also pleaded with unemployed nurses and midwives to be patient as the ministry implemented practical measures to resolve their issues and recruit and post every qualified nurse or midwife.

Recent recruitment of nurses and midwives

These claims come as the Ministry of Finance issued financial clearance to recruit new nurses and midwives amid a backlog of unemployed graduates.

The qualified applicants were directed to use the Ministry of Health online application portal to apply.

According to a notice from the Health Ministry, recruitment began on August 5, 2024 The deadline for applications has been listed as Friday, August 23, 2024.

