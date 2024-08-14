The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, said the mentioning of his name on NPP podiums in place of Dr Bawumia's is an endorsement of his candidacy

He suggested that the President might have dreamt of him prior to giving his speech hence the unforgivable blunder

Mahama urged Ghanaians to vote for him instead of the NPP flagbearer to resue the nation from mismanagement

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has reacted to President Akufo-Addo’s gaffe when he referred to him as the vice president instead of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, had also made a similar error during that same period at a different event.

John Mahama says that NPP stalwarts mentioning his name on their podiums is a massive endorsement.

According to John Mahama, the president’s slip is an endorsement of his candidacy to be president of Ghana.

At a youth forum in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, he said the president’s gaffe is indicative of a vision of him becoming Ghana’s next president.

Quoting Luke 6:45, the former president said the tendency of the NPP’s stalwarts mentioning his name instead of their flagbearer’s at party rallies is because he lives rent free in their mind.

He noted that their error was a massive endorsement for his political ambition and urged Ghanaians to cast their votes for the NDC in the upcoming December 7 polls.

John Mahama urged electorates to take their destiny into their own hands and vote out the NPP who he accuses of pillaging the country and setting the country back decades.

John Mahama has been touring the Volta Regional as part of his nationwide campaign tour.

Mahama thanks Volta Region for unwavering support

Earlier, the former president assured people of the Volta Region that his party does not take them for granted.

The Volta Region is noted to be a staunch supporter of the opposition NDC and has always massively backed the party during general elections.

John Mahama, at a campaign rally in the region, acknowledged the unwavering support of the Volta Region and expressed gratitude to the region, commonly called the NDC World Bank, for always siding with the party.

He noted that the NDC, in turn, has demonstrated its commitment to the Voltaian people by ensuring the region received its fair share of development projects during the erstwhile NDC governments.

He said successive NDC governments had invested in education, health, road and transport, water and sanitation, and agriculture projects to improve the living standards of the Voltaian people an would continue to do so if given the opportunity.

Akufo-Addo ropes Mahama into his administration

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo made a blunder at the launch of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Accra.

He had mistakenly mentioned the name of John Mahama as a member of his government while touting his administration's achievements.

The President's mistake was met with an uproar following which he apologised and retracted his statement.

