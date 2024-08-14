Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed why he dropped out of the NPP's running mate race

He said following some introspection, he realised his age may not allow him to be as energetic as needed to camapign for the NPP

He said the selection of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh was the best choice as he was energetic and charismatic enough to campaign for the party

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has denied he was rejected as the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate.

He disclosed that while he was initially interested in the position, a moment of self-introspection had changed his mind.

Suame MP Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he abandoned the NPP running mate race because of his age.

Source: Facebook

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs stated that he realised his age would pose a challenge to his political ambition.

The former majority leader who is 67 years old now, stated that if he had gone ahead with vying for the position he would not have had the necessary energy to move around the country campaigning.

He said he would have been too old after eight years to even run for leader of the party.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, speaking on Nhyira FM, noted that the decision to withdraw from the race was not a difficult one as he felt there were equally capable people in the party to take up the mantle and win victory for the party.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaks on NAPO

Commenting on the selection of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr Bawumia’s running mate, he said the flagbearer’s choice was the best one as NAPO has immense energy and charisma to help the party break the eight.

He added that NAPO was also very knowledgeable and competent enough to do a yeoman’s job in the position.

Denouncing the claim that a vote for Dr Bawumia was a vote for Akufo-Addo, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu urged Ghanaians to recognise the singular vision of the NPP flagbearer as different from the incumbent president.

He said despite the two working together at the helm of affairs for the past eight years, Dr Bawumia has demosntrated that he has a personal vision of how Ghana must proceed into the future and intends on fulfilling that vision, not anyone’s.

“This is why he has promised to continue some of the works of the President and make changes to those he thinks doesn't align with his vision," Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigns as majority leader

Earlier, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigned from his role as majority leader following a crucial meeting of the majority group and the President on February 21, 2024.

According to media reports, the meeting was called because of tensions within the majority because of plans to replace Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with Alexander Afenyo-Markin, his deputy.

After earlier reports of the shake-up, the proposed changes drew protests from First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Owusu and other majority MPs who vowed to resist any changes in their rank.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu retires from parliament

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has announced his retirement from Ghana's Parliament after almost 30 years.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu first became a member of the Parliament Suame in January 1997.

John Darko, a lawyer and lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), hopes to replace the astute statesman in parliament after the December 7 polls.

Source: YEN.com.gh