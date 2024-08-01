President Akufo-Addo made a blunder at the launch of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Accra

President Akufo-Addo made a blunder at the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) launch on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Accra.

The president said the programme addresses Ghana’s road infrastructural needs primarily using funds from the District Assembly Common Fund.

Akufo-Addo made a mistake by mentioning John Mahama's name as part of his administration.

The programme is aimed at repairing and smoothening deplorable roads nationwide.

President Akufo-Addo, in his address, stated that the developments by his administration reflected an adeptness in addressing the country’s infrastructural deficiencies in an unprecedented manner.

While drawing comparisons between his administration and the erstwhile NDC administrations, he stated that he had surpassed the Mahama administration by constructing more kilometres of roads.

He, however, blooped while trying to say “the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration” and instead said “the Akufo-Addo/Mahama” administration.

His error was met with an uproar from dignitaries seated in the audience.

The president quickly corrected his error and asked that he take back his words.

Akufo-Addo touts his infrastractural achievements

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo, as reported by Myjoyonline.com, said that his infrastructural projects have had a more far-reaching impact on the economic lives of Ghanaians.

He stated that the roads and bridges he has built have improved connectivity between rural and urban centres, fostering trade and improving the quality of life of Ghanaians.

He said his government had completed the construction of 12,830km of roads across the country and added six more interchanges.

He said his government was working on ten new interchanges, five of which would be completed by 2024. The remaining would be completed in 2025.

However, the District Road Improvement Programme would target local road networks within municipal and district assemblies.

He said the programme would empower MMDCAs to conduct maintenance works and road construction exercises to engender a sense of responsibility and ownership.

DRIP would place assemblies, community leaders, and traditional authorities directly responsible for developing its infrastructure.

Akufo-Addo rubbishes Agyapdie document

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at a separate event, rubbished the purported state capture plot by the Akyem people.

Akufo-Addo said his opponents fabricated the so-called Agyapadie document to undermine him.

The president was speaking at the Ghana Report Summit on the dangers of disinformation to democracy.

