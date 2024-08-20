The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has said it benefited $105,000 from payments for the All African Games coverage

The Director General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan, said he was surprised by the reports

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, had said the government gave GBC $3 million for coverage

The Director General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhassan, has said that GBC's total benefit from covering the All African Games was $105,000.

Alhassan said he was surprised by reports that the GBC had been paid $3 million.

"...I want to assure every Ghanaian in the public that GBC’s total benefit from the African Games was $105,000 equivalent, nothing more was paid as a benefit to GBC."

Professor Amin Alhassan says the GBC's total benefit from covering the All African Games is $105,000. Source: Mustapha Ussif/GBC

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, had said the government gave GBC $3 million to cover the 2023 African Games during an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on August 19, 2024.

The $105,000 was intended to support GBC’s decision to dedicate an entire channel to the African Games, thereby suspending regular programming on GTV Sports Plus.

Graphic Online reported that Alhassan also spoke in an interview on Uniiq FM on August 20.

What was said about the $3 million payment?

Ussif denied reports of unpaid expenses, including money for the coverage of the competition.

That was when he said over $3 million was paid to GBC, the official broadcaster of the African Games.

“Yes, GBC was the official broadcaster for the 13th All African Games, and I can confirm that full payment was made to GBC. I can’t remember the exact amount, but I know it’s in excess of $3 million."

Complaints from hoteliers

Some hoteliers contracted to provide accommodation for the 13th All-Africa Games threatened to sue the Sports Ministry and LOC over outstanding payments.

Forty hoteliers said the Sports Ministry and LOC paid only 20 per cent of the amount agreed in the contract, with a promise to pay the balance at the end of the games.

However, barely four months after the games, they claimed that the LOC and the Sports Ministry had not given them the remaining 80 per cent they were due.

Ghana hosts 13th All-Africa Games?

YEN.com.gh reported that the 13th All-Africa Games was hosted in Accra, the capital of Ghana, for three weeks from Friday, March 8, 2024.

The games brought together over 13,000 participants, comprising athletics, technical staff, volunteers, and guests from 54 African countries.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

