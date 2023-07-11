A married woman at Kasoa regretted her decision to get a temporary ring to replace her wedding ring that had gone missing

Faustina said she bought the replacement ring from her friend but after three days the ring would not leave her hand

After many failed attempts, medical professionals resorted to fervent prayers and a bit of common sense to remove the ring from the lady's finger

The bizarre story of how a lady almost lost her ring finger after a wedding ring she bought from a friend got stuck has been trending Tuesday.

According to a report by UTV on July 11, 2023, the incident happened at Kasoa a town in the Central Region but very close to Accra.

The report explained that Faustina bought the ring from her friend who deals in jewellery because she had lost her original wedding ring and didn't want people to think her marriage has failed.

The ring felt too tight initially

Faustina told reporters that when she first put on the ring, she felt that it was too tight but ignored it because she was determined to have the beautiful ring.

But a few hours later, her ring finger started to swell.

“We were attending a funeral on Saturday, so I decided to wear the new ring. However, upon our return, I found myself unable to remove it,” she said.

The difficult process to remove the ring begins

After what appeared to be an unnatural swelling of her finger, Faustina began to seek help to take it off.

First, she washed a few clothes in an attempt to get the soap to smoothen her skin and facilitate the ring to slide off. But that failed.

Then she applied a lubricant. This time the lubrication made it even harder to get hold of the ring and slide it off.

“It seemed as though her finger had been shackled. I applied shea butter numerous times, but it had no effect. We even attempted to use a hacksaw blade, which proved unsuccessful. Eventually, we resorted to a padlock cutter to remove the ring," her husband Nii Aryee Richster said.

Prayers helped to ease the ring off the finger

Eventually, she was rushed to the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital for help.

There doctors applied non-medical strategies to get the ring off Fausty's swollen finger.

According to the report, the medical practitioners prayed fervently while massaging the swollen part of the finger while at the same time easing the ring towards the tip of the finger.

The finger is still swelling but medical professionals are confident the worst is over.

"We are grateful to God that it has now been resolved," Faustina's husband said.

Meanwhile, attempts to locate Fausty's friend who sold the ring to her have been unsuccessful according to the report.

