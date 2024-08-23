The New Patriotic Party has announced its decision to engage the Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) said it would soon engage Member of Parliament for Agona West, Cynthia Morrison, on her decision to contest the 2024 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.

Cynthia Morrison’s decision followed her defeat in the Agona West NPP parliamentary primaries.

The NPP says it will try as much as possible to bring Cynthia Morrison back into the party's fold.

According to her, the decision to run as an independent candidate is rooted in her commitment to Agona's development and has nothing to do with the NPP-NDC duopoly.

She urged her supporters to rally behind her as she embarked on the political venture independently.

However, in reaction to Cynthia Morrison’s decision, the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the party would contact her to rescind her decision.

He said the party is dedicated to presenting a united front to ensure electoral success in 2024, fulfilling its mantra of breaking the eight.

Frimpong said it was thus important to bring all those attempting to run as independent candidates back into the party’s fold to increase the chances of winning the 2024 elections.

He said the party had already initiated steps to bring them back to the fold, so he was hopeful of the outcome.

How Morrison lost bid to represent NPP

Morrison bid to represent the NPP failed after finishing fifth with 152 votes in the constituency's parliamentary primary, where she competed against four other candidates.

Chris Arthur won the primary with 240 votes, followed by Ben Yamoah with 221 votes, Yawson Otoo with 169, Joseph Afankwa with 155, and Cynthia Morrison with 152. Four votes were rejected.

Delegates in the constituency were initially unable to participate in the general parliamentary primaries organised by the NPP due to an injunction secured by one of the aspirants, Joseph Afankwa, who had been disqualified.

However, the primary was eventually held in April, with Afankwa participating in the contest.

NPP reinvites Fomena MP to join party

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Andrew Asiamah Amoako had been selected to contest the Fomena seat on the NPP ticket.

This comes after his expulsion from the party in 2020, when he decided to contest the Fomena seat as an independent candidate.

The party is said to believes that bringing Amoako back into the fold would secure its victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

