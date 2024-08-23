Andrew Asiamah Amoako has been selected to contest for the Fomena parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP

This comes after his expulsion from the party in 2020 after he decided to contest the same seat as an independent candidate

The party seems to believe by bringing him back into the fold, it would be able to secure victory in the 2024 national election

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has nominated Andrew Asiamah Amoako, the 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, as its candidate for the 2024 parliamentary election for the Fomena constituency.

It would be recalled that the 2nd Deputy Speaker, who also serves as a member of parliament for Fomena, was expelled from the NPP after he lost the party’s primaries in the 2020 general elections.

The NPP says its decision to choose Andrew Asiamah was to increase the party's chance to break the eight.

The people of Fomena subsequently reelected him as their MP despite stiff opposition from the party during the primaries.

The NPP’s decision to reinvite Asiamah into the party to run unopposed on the party’s ticket for the Fomena parliamentary seat was also met with protests from a section of the party in the constituency.

However, despite the discontent, the party is convinced that making Amoako its constituency candidate is a step in the right direction

Asaaseradio.com reported that the party's top brass had wanted to mend its relationship with the Fomena MP.

NPP wants Asiamah to claim Fomena seat

Corroborating the party’s position on the matter, the Ashanti Regional NPP Reconciliation Committee Secretary, William Kusi, said recruiting the Fomena MP back into the NPP’s fold was in the party’s best interest.

He believes that winning back Asiamah would make securing the Fomena seat much easier and urged agitated constituency members who had hoped to contest in the constituency primaries to relax and wait their turn.

“For the love of the party and the fact that we want to break the eight, there are certain things we have to do differently. What is most important is the victory,” he said.

Fomena MP joins NPP caucus in parliament

Earlier, Andrew Asiamah Amoako officially joined the governing NPP Caucus in Parliament.

The independent MP for Fomena made his association with the NPP formal in a letter to the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.

This came amid endless debate and tension over which side would form the majority in the eighth Parliament.

Both the NPP and the NDC have 137 seats with one independent legislator.

The letter, dated Wednesday, January 13, 2021, read:

“For the avoidance of doubt, I do hereby affirm that I shall cooperate with the NPP caucus in parliament.”

Fomena NPP youth repaint party offices

YEN.com.gh also reported that some irate NPP were seen rebranding their party's office in Fomena, Central Region.

The people could be seen mixing paint and shouting angrily as they defaced the building within the constituency.

Some of the ruling government's party faithful have expressed dissatisfaction over performances in the recent years.

