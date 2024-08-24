Comic Actor and Kumawood star Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto was left in stitches after a caller to his show posed a very hard question

The 19-year-old female caller asked Akrobeto to translate Okukuseku into English because she did not understand

Akrobeto's response has left social media users laughing and praising the comic actor for his wittiness

Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto, host of United Television’s The Real News, was hit with a hard nut to crack on Friday on the call-in segment of his show.

As usual, the actor, who describes himself as an English wiz, was ready to help a few Ghanaians find the English names of certain local words on Friday, August 23, 2024.

A 19-year-old's question on Akrobeto's The Real News left him in stitches.

Source: UGC

That was when a 19-year-old lady called in, asking Akrobeto to explain a common Ghanaian Twi word.

According to the caller, she had heard several people say “Okukuseku” but had never found the English equivalent.

She implored Akrobeto to help her understand the word.

But Akrobeto, on the other hand, was caught by surprise.

“Okukuseku” is the first part of a common Ghanaian adage; naturally, Akrobeto mentioned the remainder in Twi.

But the 19-year-old insisted on an English translation.

The situation left Akroberto in a tight fix, and he burst out laughing.

Watch the video below;

Peeps react to the video

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have been reacting to the video shared on social media.

ObiaaB3Didi💎 @dawa_god

Eeer Wofa be National Asset 😂

@GabiGodwin @gabiGodwin

But Akrobeto do saaa he can now speak fluently paaa oo😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥

my vibe rn is WKHKYD @sethnocentric

Thankfully I was driving by myself. In traffic. Hope no one saw me pee my pants 😂 😂 😂

kb_d.messenger @BaidooWrites

The fact that his laughter is used in skits shot across the world. This is not something he forces oo. This is him laughing ei😂😂😂😂

John Kofi Quayson @JohnKofiQuayso1

How can you corner an old man like this...and make him helpless 😂😂😂😂😂

AJ @AfriyieJackson

Girl wei paa. Wo papa a manyini aduro sei woobɛpɛ okukuseku brɔfo wɔ mehɔ😂

But other Ghanaians were also genuinely curious about what 'okukuseku' means in English.

Eagyei_games @eagyeigames

But on the real what is the English name please

To which RasheedBgee ♡ @RasheedBgee responded

Human being is serious 🤷🏾‍♀️

Akrobeto meets with Bola Ray

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto and media manager Bola Ray were spotted hanging out in a video.

The two had a hilarious conversation in English in which Bola Ray confused Akrobeto with big grammar.

The actor's funny reaction to Bola Ray's grammar sparked laughter among a section of social media users who saw the video

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh