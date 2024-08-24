Video: 19-Year-Old Begs Akrobeto To Translate 'Okukuseku' To English, Netizens Laugh
- Comic Actor and Kumawood star Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto was left in stitches after a caller to his show posed a very hard question
- The 19-year-old female caller asked Akrobeto to translate Okukuseku into English because she did not understand
- Akrobeto's response has left social media users laughing and praising the comic actor for his wittiness
Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto, host of United Television’s The Real News, was hit with a hard nut to crack on Friday on the call-in segment of his show.
As usual, the actor, who describes himself as an English wiz, was ready to help a few Ghanaians find the English names of certain local words on Friday, August 23, 2024.
That was when a 19-year-old lady called in, asking Akrobeto to explain a common Ghanaian Twi word.
According to the caller, she had heard several people say “Okukuseku” but had never found the English equivalent.
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
She implored Akrobeto to help her understand the word.
But Akrobeto, on the other hand, was caught by surprise.
“Okukuseku” is the first part of a common Ghanaian adage; naturally, Akrobeto mentioned the remainder in Twi.
But the 19-year-old insisted on an English translation.
The situation left Akroberto in a tight fix, and he burst out laughing.
Watch the video below;
Peeps react to the video
Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have been reacting to the video shared on social media.
ObiaaB3Didi💎 @dawa_god
Eeer Wofa be National Asset 😂
@GabiGodwin @gabiGodwin
But Akrobeto do saaa he can now speak fluently paaa oo😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥
my vibe rn is WKHKYD @sethnocentric
Thankfully I was driving by myself. In traffic. Hope no one saw me pee my pants 😂 😂 😂
kb_d.messenger @BaidooWrites
The fact that his laughter is used in skits shot across the world. This is not something he forces oo. This is him laughing ei😂😂😂😂
John Kofi Quayson @JohnKofiQuayso1
How can you corner an old man like this...and make him helpless 😂😂😂😂😂
AJ @AfriyieJackson
Girl wei paa. Wo papa a manyini aduro sei woobɛpɛ okukuseku brɔfo wɔ mehɔ😂
But other Ghanaians were also genuinely curious about what 'okukuseku' means in English.
Eagyei_games @eagyeigames
But on the real what is the English name please
To which RasheedBgee ♡ @RasheedBgee responded
Human being is serious 🤷🏾♀️
Akrobeto meets with Bola Ray
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akrobeto and media manager Bola Ray were spotted hanging out in a video.
The two had a hilarious conversation in English in which Bola Ray confused Akrobeto with big grammar.
The actor's funny reaction to Bola Ray's grammar sparked laughter among a section of social media users who saw the video
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh