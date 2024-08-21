Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu are among those regarded as the golden generation of Ghana's Kumawood film industry

With many fans yearning for Kumawood's resurgence, the two Ghanaian stars have become highly sought-after

Recent moments which have surfaced online suggest that the two may be appearing in a new movie soon

Ghanaian actors Kwaku Manu and Agya Koo were among numerous film stars who were recently spotted on set.

The duo appear to be working on a star-studded movie that will blend the best of both old and new.

Prince David Osei and Aaron Adatsi are among some of the stars expected to feature in the upcoming film.

Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu are working on a new movie. Photo source: Facebook/OfficialAgyaKoo, Facebook/KwakuManu

Agya Koo hustles Kwaku Manu

Agya Koo cut his teeth in the 2000s as a standup comedian thriving on the wings of Ghana's Key Concert Party.

His skyrocketing stardom in Ghana's film industry, working on Kumawood classics such as those with Nana Ama McBrown, influenced more stars like Kwaku Manu to foray into acting, per mynewsgh.com.

Kwaku Manu has constantly praised Agya Koo for his immense contribution to the film industry.

Many Ghanaians were intrigued after a scene from their upcoming movie popped up online. The video has gained significant traction and increased fans' anticipation.

Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Agya Koo and Kwaku Manu's set moment.

ROCKSAND said:

"kumawood is bouncing back and i pray they dont involve lilwin"

@omar_chapo wrote:

"Finally they have acted together 🙏🙏🥰"

QUEEN 👸 VEEDASH❤️(ONLY GOD 🙌 remarked:

"The way u people sometimes write ur caption paaaa like seriously,so they are acting ooo but see how u write the caption"

Marcus noted:

"Herrrr Kwaku Manu agyimiee, 😂😂😂🤣 wɔ se chairman gyina hayiaaa nkɔ😂🤣🤣"

Bra Baffour 1 added:

"kwadwo Nkansah is in pains 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Agya Koo advises filmmakers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo had cautioned Ghanaian film directors and producers against using explicit scenes and demeaning dialogues.

The widely celebrated Kumawood star made his passionate appeal to filmmakers, urging them to consider the influence of movies on younger audiences.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

